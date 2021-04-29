DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145,257.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $145,257.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,546.18 or 0.99925487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00223647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

