Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

