Datacoin Price Hits $0.0005 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $21,607.72 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 49.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

