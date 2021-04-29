Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €146.42 ($172.25).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €140.05 ($164.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

