Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $48.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 200,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,287,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

