Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

