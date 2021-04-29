Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 24,090 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.