Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 57,600 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Hope Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

HOPE stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

