Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

