Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

NYSE:GD opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.