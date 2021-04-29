Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 27,510 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of CAI International worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,185,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

