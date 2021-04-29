Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

