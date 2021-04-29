Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.39. 7,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.94. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

