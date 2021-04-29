Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

