Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,790. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

