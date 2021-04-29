Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 78,217 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,260 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 78,217 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 143,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

