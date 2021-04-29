Desjardins Weighs in on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.03 million.

