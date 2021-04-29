Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $195.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $185.19 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

