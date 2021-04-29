Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $825.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $868.79 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $766.49 and a 200-day moving average of $760.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

