Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 540,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

