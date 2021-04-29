Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,280.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,210.23 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $452.45 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,042.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

