Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.00 ($116.47).

DG stock opened at €90.13 ($106.04) on Monday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.93.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

