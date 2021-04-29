Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $545.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $434.33 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.