Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Buy

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.04.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

