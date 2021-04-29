Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.96).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €48.80 ($57.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.36. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.