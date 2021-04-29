Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

