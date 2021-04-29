DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

DXCM stock opened at $425.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.75 and a 200-day moving average of $368.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.94, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

