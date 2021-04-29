Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

