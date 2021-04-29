Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

