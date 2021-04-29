Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $67.31 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

