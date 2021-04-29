Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INN opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

