Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

