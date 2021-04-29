Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of TimkenSteel worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

