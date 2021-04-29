Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

