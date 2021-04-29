Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

CVNA opened at $293.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

