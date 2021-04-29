Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA opened at $293.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

