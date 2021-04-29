Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,405 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNCE. Truist dropped their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

