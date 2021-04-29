Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 254,882 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.