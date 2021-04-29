Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,947 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

