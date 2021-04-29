Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAKE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

