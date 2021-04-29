Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.73. 20,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

