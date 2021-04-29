DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

