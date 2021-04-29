DomRaider (DRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $649.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $649.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

