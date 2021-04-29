Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

DGICA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

