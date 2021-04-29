Dorman Products, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

DORM stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $59.59 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

