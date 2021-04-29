Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to 1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

DORM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.06. 2,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

