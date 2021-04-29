Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover Motorsports in the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

DVD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 13,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

