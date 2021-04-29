Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Shares Down 1.2%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.62 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.63 ($1.24). 145,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 185,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.25).

In related news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £7,426.32 ($9,702.53).

