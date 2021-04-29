DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of DTE opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

