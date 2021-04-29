DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

